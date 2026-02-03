<h2>India has protected interests of sensitive agriculture, dairy sectors: Goyal on India-US trade deal</h2>.<p>The Commerce Minister added that as part of the deal, the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods will come down to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-trade-deal-brings-tremendous-opportunity-to-people-of-country-says-piyush-goyal-3884922">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Massive uproar in Lok Sabha as Rahul authenticates article on ex-army chief's 'memoir'</h2>.<p>A few MPs climbed the podium in front of the Chair and threw papers following which Krishna Prasad Tenneti adjourned the House.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/massive-uproar-in-lok-sabha-as-rahul-authenticates-article-on-ex-army-chiefs-memoir-3884631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Yumnam Khemchand Singh elected as BJP's legislative party leader, set to be next Manipur CM</h2>.<p>The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/yumnam-khemchand-singh-elected-as-bjps-legislative-party-leader-set-to-be-next-manipur-cm-3884993">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No word from India on halting Russian oil purchases: Kremlin</h2>.<p>The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had heard no statements from India about halting purchases of Russian oil after US President Donald Trump said New Delhi had agreed to stop such purchases as part of a trade accord with Washington.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/no-word-from-india-on-halting-russian-oil-purchases-kremlin-3884756">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Can't play with right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing,' SC slams WhatsApp, Meta</h2>.<p>The court felt that there was a grave danger of compromising the right to privacy, zealously guarded under Indian law, when user data is exploited solely for commercial considerations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cant-play-with-right-of-privacy-supreme-court-slams-whatsapp-meta-over-privacy-policy-says-will-pass-interim-order-on-february-9-3884529">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'If the police don't fire, should they get shot instead?': Yogi Adityanath on encounters in Uttar Pradesh</h2>.<p>His remarks came days after Allahabad High Court’s sharp rebuke on the rising trend of police shooting the accused in the legs during alleged encounters<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/if-the-police-dont-fire-should-they-get-shot-instead-yogi-adityanath-on-encounters-in-uttar-pradesh-3884751">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'State of contrasts': Backward taluks rise to 177 as North Karnataka drives problem</h2>.<p>A decade and a half after spending Rs 32,000 crore to fight regional imbalance, the number of backward taluks in Karnataka has increased to 177, a high-power committee has found, concluding that “backwardness is predominantly a North Karnataka phenomenon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/state-of-contrasts-backward-taluks-rise-to-177-as-north-karnataka-drives-problem-3884799">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sonam Wangchuk detained for instigating people in border area: Centre to Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh administration told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained for instigating people in a border area where regional sensitivity is involved.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sonam-wangchuk-detained-for-instigating-people-in-border-area-centre-to-supreme-court-3884885">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who stands to lose most in Pakistan boycotting India T20 World Cup match</h2>.<p>According to estimates, stakeholders might lose a culminative money of Rs 2,200 crore. This includes Rs 250 crore loss that the host broadcaster will stand to suffer.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/who-stands-to-lose-most-in-pakistan-boycotting-india-t20-world-cup-match-3884338">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi stolen from Indian community centre in Australia</h2>.<p>Police suspect that the statue was stolen around 12.50 am by three people from the charity premises on Kingsley Close, Rowville.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bronze-statue-of-mahatma-gandhi-stolen-from-indian-community-centre-in-australia-3884791">Read more</a></p>