Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Disconnect between prosecution and govt counsel regarding chargesheet date discernible’: SC seeks Telangana DGP's presence

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti was hearing a plea by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Vatti Janaiah Yadav.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:42 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us