'Dismantling of higher education': TISS termination notice kicks up political row

Mumbai: A day after Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) dismissed 100 teaching and non-teaching staff because of lack of financial support, the institute has withdrawn the order after the Tata Education Trust assured resources will be made available to the TISS.

However, the development has already snowballed into a political issue.

On Saturday, the Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) of the TISS, in a statement, said administration must immediately revoke the "termination" of the faculty and staff members.

“Strongly condemn the mass termination of around 100 teaching and non-teaching staff at TISS under the BJP-led union government PSF stands in solidarity with the teachers and staff at TISS,” the PSF-TISS said.

“As students, we express our concern about this decision. The previous years' NIRF data shows that the student-faculty ratio is being impacted negatively. This means that the currently employed faculty is insufficient in terms of the number of students admitted to TISS each year. While the termination of a hundred such positions will directly impact the futures of the students who are enrolling in the Institute, it might also allow for politically motivated appointments in the near future,” the students’ body said.

“TISS is a premier institute that has existed for nearly 90 years, and through the contribution of its faculty and staff, it has achieved a distinct status as a social science institute. Last year, the BJP-led union government took over TISS, making it a fully 'public-funded institute,” the statement said.