Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at BRICS

'The world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges. Our gathering is a message that we are indeed prepared to do so,' Jaishankar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 11:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 11:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsS JaishankarBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us