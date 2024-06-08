Distinguished Indian wildlife biologist Johnsingh passes away

He was 78 and hails from Tamil Nadu. He is survived by sons Mike and Mervin “He leaves behind a rich legacy as a courageous environmental advocate and the strongest defender of the earth’s flora and fauna,” his family said.

Conveying his heartfelt tributes and deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, the Chief Minister in a post in the social media platform X said, “Tamil Nadu lost a leading light, Dr. A.J.T. Johnsingh, a luminary in wildlife conservation. His humility, compassion, and dedication to science-based conservation will continue to guide us.” With the passing away of Dr AJT Johnsingh, Tamil Nadu has lost a champion of wildlife conservation, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu said.