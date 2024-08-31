District judiciary crucial component of rule of law, calling it subordinate must be stopped: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the district judiciary, which is called upon to shoulder tremendous responsibility and is aptly described as the ‘backbone of the judiciary’ so it must not be called as the ‘subordinate’ judiciary.

He said the district judiciary is the first point of contact for a citizen in search of justice. The district judiciary is a crucial component of the rule of law.

"Data on the NJDG reveals a basic truth- the district judiciary is not just the first but is also the final point of contact for citizens. The reasons may be numerous – many citizens are unable to afford legal representation, they have a lack of awareness about statutory rights, and there are geographical difficulties in physically accessing courts," he said.

Speaking in a two-day national conference on district judiciary here, he said the spine is the core of the nervous system. To sustain the spine of the legal system, we must stop calling the district judiciary the ‘subordinate’ judiciary, he said.