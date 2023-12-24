DMK MP’s Hindi speakers clean toilets in Tamil Nadu remark goes viral after four years; triggers row

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s 2019 speech, in which he said that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who speak only Hindi end up “cleaning toilets” and as construction workers in Tamil Nadu whose youth work as software engineers due to their English proficiency, has now stoked a massive row.

Not just the BJP, the ruling RJD in Bihar, which is a member of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in which DMK is an integral part, condemned Maran’s statement, saying it was unbecoming of a leader of a party that believed in social justice to have made such a remark.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said it has become a habit for leaders of the Opposition alliance to talk “ill” about northern states, while his colleague and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi demanded that the JD (U) and RJD should send the DMK out of I.N.D.I.A. alliance for insulting the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said it would have made sense if Maran had highlighted caste iniquities and pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs.

“But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. We condemn it. We believe that people should be respectful towards those coming from other parts of the country. We look upon DMK as a party that shares our ideal of social justice. Its leaders should avoid saying things that run counter to the ideal,” Yadav said.