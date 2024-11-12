Home
Draft bill on Integrated Water Resource Management Authority circulated among states

The Ministry of Jal Shakti also has a national strategy for accelerating innovation in the water sector.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 13:33 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 13:33 IST
India NewswaterJal Shakti

