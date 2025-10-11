Menu
EAM S Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

'Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance,' Jaishankar said on social media.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:48 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 09:48 IST
