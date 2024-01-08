JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following row over anti-PM Modi remarks

Indian travel company EaseMyTrip on Monday announced the suspension all Maldives flight bookings following the derogatory remarks made against PM Narendra Modi and India by Maldives ministers.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 01:07 IST

Follow Us

Indian travel company EaseMyTrip on Monday announced the suspension all Maldives flight bookings following the derogatory remarks made against PM Narendra Modi and India by Maldives ministers.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of the company, informed the same through a post on X, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

The President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, had to suspend 3 deputy ministers of his government to avert a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Malé over their derogatory comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 01:07 IST)
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsMaldivesNarendra ModiEaseMyTrip

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT