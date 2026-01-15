<p>The Election Commission on Thursday night extended the date for filing of claims and objections to the draft electoral rolls published after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in five states and Union territories, including West Bengal, by four days.</p><p>The filing of claims and objections in Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Puducherry and West Bengal were to end on Thursday but it has been now extended till January 19.</p>.<p>The EC has written to the Chief Electoral Officers of the four states and one union territory where the draft rolls were published on December 16 last year. Initially, time was given till January 15 for filing claims and objections to include or exclude names in rolls.</p><p>In the letter, Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar said the CEOs are directed to ensure wide publicity about the extension of filing claims and objections during the period.</p>