ED raids German company's Indian subsidiary in case of alleged fraud involving Rs 130 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has frozen bank deposits, mutual funds and other financial investments worth more than Rs 9 crore as part of a money laundering probe against some former employees of a Pune-based subsidiary of a German firm who allegedly diverted company funds to the tune of crores of rupees.

Searches were undertaken at six locations in Pune, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR on September 4, the central agency said in a statement.

The premises of the former employees and some vendors who worked "hand in gloves" with them were raided, according to the ED.