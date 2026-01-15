ED raids on I-PAC | Supreme Court stays FIR against probe agency officers, issues notice to Mamata, Bengal cops & others

<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate's plea <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/ed-raids-on-i-pac-very-serious-matter-will-examine-issue-supreme-court-on-probe-agency-facing-obstruction-3862936">raises serious issue relating to probe</a> by central agencies, and interference by state agencies.</p><p>The apex court was hearing a case over a plea filed by the central probe agency following events from January 8, when central agency officials faced obstructions during their raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Salt Lake and the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with a coal smuggling case.</p>.Raids on I-PAC | 'Shocking pattern', 'raided before polls': ED Vs TMC in Supreme Court on Mamata Banerjee 'obstructing' probe.<p>The probe agency has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises and took away "key" evidence related to the probe.</p><p>The apex court issued notice to Bengal government, state CM Mamata Banerjee, DGP Rajeev Kumar and others.</p><p>The bench also stayed the FIRs against ED officials who raided I-PAC office and premises of its director Jain.</p><p>"There are larger questions which emerge in ED's plea; if not answered it shall lead to lawlessness," the court said. </p><p>"It is necessary to examine issue so that offenders aren't allowed to be protected under shield of state's law enforcing agencies," the court added.</p><p>It also directed West Bengal police to protect CCTV footage of raids on I-PAC premises. The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 3.</p>