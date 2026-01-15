Crisis rocks Bangladesh cricket, BPL match delayed due to players' boycott; BCB director served show-cause notice

<p>Bangladesh cricket has been plunged into fresh crisis after the cricketers boycotted their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 league match on Thursday (January 15), demanding the resignation of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Najmul Islam, whose derogatory comments against them amid an ongoing stand-off with India prompted the Board to issue a show-cause notice to him.</p><p>Toss was delayed in the BPL game between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals in Dhaka after neither of the two teams showed up at the venue.</p><p>Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) President Mohammad Mithun, while addressing a press conference in Dhaka said the players will remain firm in their call to boycott BPL even though the BCB has assured them of action against Najmul.</p>.Bangladesh Cricket Board sends another letter to ICC asking for venue change for its T20WC games.<p>The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup on account of "security worries", rejected concerns surrounding players' remuneration should the country withdraw.</p><p>He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single International Cricket Council ) ICC event. The statement caused an outrage with CWAB calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.</p><p>The BCB said it stands by the players and has showcaused Najmul.</p><p>"The BCB reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board. The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket," a BCB press release stated.</p>.<p>Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".</p><p>The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.</p>.KKR's Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to get any compensation.<p>BCB said it would deal with Najmul but urged the players not to boycott cricket.</p><p>Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the stand-off with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.</p><p>The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>