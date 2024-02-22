ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran in FEMA probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has upgraded its Look out Circular (LC) issued against BYJU's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in connection with a FEMA probe, seeking to stop him from going abroad.

The earlier such alert meant that immigration authorities had to just intimate the agency about his movements through various ports.

Official sources said that the over an year old LC was revised sometime back in light of investors' concerns and ongoing adjudication of a FEMA contravention case against Raveendran and some others.