LIVE Election Commission presser LIVE: Poll body to announce schedule for nationwide SIR shortly

Indications are that the EC will conduct the first phase of SIR in five poll-bound states and union territories – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal – and a few more states and union territories where preparatory work is over. Around 10-15 states will be covered. Stay tuned for all the live updates from EC presser today evening.