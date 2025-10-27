LIVE
Election Commission presser LIVE: Poll body to announce schedule for nationwide SIR shortly
Indications are that the EC will conduct the first phase of SIR in five poll-bound states and union territories – Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal – and a few more states and union territories where preparatory work is over. Around 10-15 states will be covered. Stay tuned for all the live updates from EC presser today evening.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:39 IST
EC should not rush into pan-India SIR, wait for Bihar election to get over: Omar Abdullah
The exercise is likely to be in phases, with the first one targeting election-bound states and a few more.
Most states had the last SIR of the voter list between 2002 and 2004 and it will serve as the cut-off date, like the way the 2003 electoral roll was used by the EC for intensive revision.
EC brainstorming over nationwide SIR
Published 27 October 2025, 09:53 IST