india

Electoral bonds case: A timeline of events

Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 09:04 IST

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it:

2017

The Electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

Sep 14, 2017

NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves SC challenging the scheme.

Oct 03, 2017

SC issues notices to Centre and EC on PIL filed by the NGO.

Jan 2, 2018

The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

Nov 7, 2022

The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

Oct 16, 2023

SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Oct 31, 2023

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

Nov 2, 2023

SC reserves verdict.

Feb 15, 2024

SC delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

(Published 15 February 2024, 09:04 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtElectoral bondsRight to InformationTimelineunconstitutional

