Enforcement Directorate grills Shajahan Sheikh inside jail

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.

He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested in connection with the attack on central agency officials.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.