Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR: Ensure 'irregularities' in draft voter rolls don't go unchallenged, Congress tells State leaders

Party accuses Election Commission of being on a 'sinister' mission of deleting votes of 'some sections of society'
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 11:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 11:12 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaIndia PoliticsElection Commission of Indiaspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us