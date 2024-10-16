Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ex-CBI chief P C Sharma, who steered Abu Salem's extradition, dies

An IPS officer of the 1966-batch Assam cadre, Sharma became the chief of the CBI on April 30, 2001, at a time when white-collar crime was on the rise. He served the agency until December 6, 2003.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 22:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 22:17 IST
India NewsCBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us