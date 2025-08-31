Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesia accepts protesters' demand to cut lawmakers perks amid unrest

Protests over what demonstrators termed excessive pay and housing allowances for parliamentarians started on Monday.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 10:28 IST
World newsIndonesia

Follow us on :

Follow Us