<p>New Delhi: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh was on Thursday rushed to AIIMS emergency centre after she suffered a back injury following a fall in the kitchen, officials said.</p>.<p>Sudesh (70) was accompanied by Dhankhar in a vehicle, they said.</p>.<p>"She fell in the kitchen and injured her back. She is undergoing examination by doctors," an official said.</p>.<p>After quitting office in July, Dhankhar had shifted to a Chhatarpur farmhouse. </p>