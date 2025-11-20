Menu
Ex-VP Dhankhar's wife rushed to AIIMS after fall in kitchen

"She fell in the kitchen and injured her back. She is undergoing examination by doctors," an official said.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 14:15 IST
India NewsJagdeep DhankharAIIMS

