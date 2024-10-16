Explained | Why the blackbuck is so sacred for the Bishnoi community

<p>Salman Khan has been in the crosshairs of jailed gangster <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-700-strong-roster-salman-hater-lawrence-bishnoi-calling-shots-with-impunity-from-prison-3231878">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> for some time now. The matter has escalated to a shooting outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, and the recent assassination of NCP's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/baba-siddique-murder-case-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-shooting-suspects-state-of-the-investigation-politician-reactions-3230420">Baba Siddique</a>. </p><p>The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the latter, warning anyone trying to help <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>. </p>.Baba Siddique murder: Shooters learnt to operate firearms through YouTube videos.<p><strong>The buck stops here</strong></p><p>Salman incurred the wrath of the Bishnoi clan for the 1998 shooting of two blackbucks in Rajasthan. </p><p>The Bishnoi clan is known for fiercely guarding the flora and fauna of the Thar. </p><p>The faith is a religious offshoot of Hinduism founded on 29 principles, mostly promoting environmental stewardship. The religion was founded by Guru Maharaj Jambaji in 1485 AD in Marwar (Jodhpur). </p><p>Jambaji's reverence for nature eventually led to the Bishnois becoming famous for cultivating lush vegetation, caring for animals, and collecting drinkable water. </p><p>The Bishnois are so fierce about protecting nature that 363 members of the community <a href="https://nvdatabase.swarthmore.edu/content/bishnoi-villagers-sacrifice-lives-save-trees-1730#:~:text=The%20Bishnoi%20faith%20is%20a,region%20of%20western%20Rajasthan%2C%20India." rel="nofollow">sacrificed</a> their lives hugging trees back in 1730. </p><p>The 29 rules laid down by Jambaji give an insight into the Bishnoi community's drive to protect blackbucks. Many of the rules pertain to protecting animals, of which Shabad 9 says "Jeeva upper jorkarije, Antkal Hoysibharu”, meaning “if you are showing your power on animals, your end time will be painful", as explained in the <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340666452_INVOLVEMENT_OF_BISHNOI_COMMUNITY_FOR_BIODIVERSITY_CONSERVATION_IN_DESERT_LANDSCAPE_OF_RAJASTHAN_INDIA" rel="nofollow">research paper</a> <em>Involvement of Bishnoi community for biodiversity conservation in desert landscape of Rajasthan (India)</em>. </p><p>A professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, has <a href="https://southasia.ucla.edu/landscapes/rivers/bishnoi/" rel="nofollow">posited</a> that the Bishnoi are said to believe that they will be reincarnated as deer, which might explain why they protect them, and Jambaji as per folklore, is thought to have told his followers that the blackbuck was to be revered as his manifestation. </p><p>After Siddique's killing, security has been further <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/salman-khans-security-upgraded-to-y-after-baba-siddiques-assassination-3233407">beefed up</a> at Salman Khan's residence. </p>