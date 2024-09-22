EY employee death: Nirmala calls for stress management lessons, Congress fumes at 'victim-blaming'

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for stress management lessons to be imparted by colleges and universities that will help increase students' inner strength. These comments made in apparent reference to the death of a young CA professional employed at EY came under sharp criticism from Congress which described her remarks "outright cruel."

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her Chartered Accountancy exams in 2023 and worked at EY Pune office for four months, died in July.

According to a letter her mother wrote to the EY India Chairman Rjiv Memani, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee that affected her "physically, emotionally, and mentally".