Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fall in central funding in V B G RAM G may reduce spending by poorer states: Abhijit Banerjee

The poorer states spending less on the scheme would not help the cause of reducing poverty, Banerjee said.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsMGNREGAAbhijit Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us