Farmers asking for MSP, youngsters want jobs, but no one listening: Rahul Gandhi, Modi's guarantee that the corrupt will go to jail: PM

Farmers asking for MSP, youngsters want jobs, but no one listening: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, saying farmers are asking for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youngsters are seeking employment, women want relief from inflation, but no one is listening.
Read more
Modi's guarantee that the corrupt will go to jail: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the corrupt will have to go to jail and that he would not be deterred by any threats.
Read more
Demonetisation & electoral bonds examples of how BJP cloaks their corrupt actions: Yashwant Sinha
Claiming that electoral bonds are a huge “scandal” and demonetisation was a way to turn black money into “white”, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha alleged that the BJP government puts a “cloak of secrecy over their corrupt actions.”
Read more
CBI places BRS MLA K Kavitha under arrest in Delhi excise policy case
The CBI on Thursday placed BRS leader K Kavitha under arrest in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam after obtaining permission from a court here
Read more
Ex-bureaucrats write to EC over 'undue zeal' of central agencies to file cases against Oppn leaders
The group claimed that a perception is growing that it remains silent when 'politics of vendetta is being perpetuated' against the Opposition.
Read more
CBI creates e-mail id for people of Bengal's Sandeshkhali to file complaints of land grab
The CBI created an e-mail id -- sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in -- where people from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali can file complaints of land grab,
Read more
Congress silent on CAA as they have same mindset of Sangh Parivar and BJP, alleges CPI(M)
The accusation was levelled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also alleged that the grand old party's Kerala unit, which initially joined the Left front to oppose the CAA, withdrew from the same.
Read more
ISL 2023-24 | Final to be held on May 4, playoffs from April 19
The venue of the final will be announced soon, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league's organiser said.
Read more
US firm Sloan Valve Company to launch first experience centre in India
Sloan is a global leader in plumbing solutions with roots tracing back to 1906. It offers sustainable, and hygienic restroom solutions across commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional sectors.
Read more
Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case, state media reports
A court in Vietnam sentenced real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death over her role in a 304 trillion dong ($12.46 billion) financial fraud case
Read more