Farmers' protest: Security beefed up at Delhi-Noida border, traffic hit

Noida: Security was beefed up at Noida's borders with Delhi and checking of vehicles increased on Tuesday in view of a farmers' protest march to the national capital, impacting the traffic movement in the region.

In Uttar Pradesh, Delhi shares its borders with Noida and Ghaziabad, which have often been the centres of sit-in by protestors from the state who are not allowed entry into the capital.

"Various farmers' groups from Noida and Greater Noida have proposed a march to Delhi today (Tuesday) over their demands. In view of this, security has been beefed up Noida's borders with Delhi," a police spokesperson said here.