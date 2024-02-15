Farmers Protest Live: Farmer leaders 'positive' ahead of meeting with union ministers
After previous two rounds of talks have failed, the Central govt has invited the protesting farmers for another round of talks on Thursday evening. Track DH with latest updates on the farmers protest.
Last Updated 15 February 2024
Confident that positive solution will emerge from this meeting: General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher
Farmers prepare tea as they are set to meet three union ministers in Chandigarh
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Union Food and Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with farmers once again on Thursday.
The are doing this only to show off their leadership: Dilip Ghosh attacks Tikait
“PM Modi is continuously working towards helping the farmers and improving their situations. Fertilizer prices have been reduced, and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)’ has been launched. Farmers are happy all over the country. They (referring to Tikait) are doing this only to show off their leadership," says BJP's Dilip Ghosh.
The farmers are in no mood to give up as they step up the agitation against the Centre.
