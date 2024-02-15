JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Farmers Protest Live: Farmer leaders 'positive' ahead of meeting with union ministers

After previous two rounds of talks have failed, the Central govt has invited the protesting farmers for another round of talks on Thursday evening. Track DH with latest updates on the farmers protest.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 03:21 IST

Highlights
02:4715 Feb 2024

Confident that positive solution will emerge from this meeting: General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher

02:4715 Feb 2024

Farmers prepare tea as they are set to meet three union ministers in Chandigarh

02:0815 Feb 2024

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Union Food and Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with farmers once again on Thursday.

03:1715 Feb 2024

The are doing this only to show off their leadership: Dilip Ghosh attacks Tikait

“PM Modi is continuously working towards helping the farmers and improving their situations. Fertilizer prices have been reduced, and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)’ has been launched. Farmers are happy all over the country. They (referring to Tikait) are doing this only to show off their leadership," says BJP's Dilip Ghosh.

02:4715 Feb 2024

02:0815 Feb 2024

Born to fight

The farmers are in no mood to give up as they step up the agitation against the Centre.

02:0815 Feb 2024

(Published 15 February 2024, 02:47 IST)
India NewsBJPDelhiIndian PoliticsMSPChandigarhFarmers Protest

