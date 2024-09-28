FIR against FM Sitharaman, J P Nadda over electoral bond complaint alleging 'criminal conspiracy and extortion'

Iyer has alleged that Sitharaman and ED officials “committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore and more.” He alleged that the “extortion” was committed in connivance with Nadda, Kateel, Vijayendra and other office bearers of the party at the state and national level.
He also claimed that Sitharaman used the ED to “conduct raids, seizures and arrests of various corporates, their CEOs, MDs, etc”.
“Fearing the raids, many corporates and moneybags were coerced and coaxed into buying electoral bonds worth several crores, which are encashed by Nadda, Kateel, Vijayendra and others. The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds have been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels,” Iyer alleged.
In one instance, the complaint stated that Sterlite and Vedanta Company, led by Anil Agarwal, were subjected to raids by the ED on multiple occasions. Pursuant to this, Anil was made to buy electoral bonds worth Rs 230.15 crores during April 2019, August 2022 and November 2023. The complaint has produced documents with an analysis of electoral bonds purchased in favour of the BJP and the details of ED raids.
The complaint has also narrated the case involving another firm, Aurobindo Pharma, which, too, was subjected to raids, seizures and arrests by the ED officials. The complaint further said that pursuant to the raids, the Aurobindo Pharma group of companies purchased electoral bonds on January 5, 2023, July 2, 2022, November 15, 2022, and November 8, 2023, to the tune of Rs 49.5 crore.
The complainant had first approached the jurisdictional Tilaknagar police station with a complaint on March 30, 2024, and then approached DCP Bengaluru South East in April 2024. He moved the court with a private complaint when there was no action on this complaint.