<p>New Delhi: The first Indian overseas defence manufacturing facility is set to start in Morocco as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate a Tata-owned armoured vehicle production unit in Casablanca province during his maiden trip to the north African nation.</p><p>Rajnath would travel to Morocco on September 22-23 during which he will be having a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.</p><p>"A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 at Berrechid," Defence Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>This facility - the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant overseas - reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry, it says.</p><p>Tata Advanced Systems Maroc is a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, the first Indian private sector company to produce and deliver wheeled armoured combat-ready vehicles for the Indian Army in 2022.</p><p>The Moroccan facility, sources said, would be operational within the next 12 months and the first batch of vehicles are likely to be rolled out in 2027.</p><p>Rajnath's bilateral meeting with Loudiyi would aim to strengthen defence, strategic and industry cooperation. The Indian minister would also call on Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, to explore avenues for industrial collaboration, besides interacting with the Indian community in Rabat.</p><p>Both sides are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation. The MoU would provide an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages.</p><p>Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, the last two visits were by INS Tamal in August and INS Tushil in February, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties.</p>