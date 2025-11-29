Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Flights disrupted worldwide: What is ELAC, the Airbus System Behind the Chaos?

In aviation, intense solar radiation can interact adversely with flight's electronic systems, potentially disrupting navigation and flight control.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 05:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 05:29 IST
India NewsAviationAirbus

Follow us on :

Follow Us