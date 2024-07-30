FM Sitharaman rakes up Karnataka's Valmiki Corporation scam in Lok Sabha during budget reply

"In Karnataka, the biggest scam happened in the name of SC/STs. Money kept for welfare of STs in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation was diverted to private accounts of few individuals. The Chief Minister himself admitted that Rs 89 crore diverted to private accounts," she said.

When Nirmala raked up the Karnataka issue, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also present in the House. The Finance Minister attacked Congress and said, “Your government is looting money kept for the S/ST and you are lecturing us on welfare of SC/ST.” The members of the ruling coalition shouted, ‘Shame, Shame.’

Earlier, the Congress MP and Punjab former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that the funds allocation under the Union Budget for the SC/ST welfare was reduced. Replying to this, the Minister said,” Channji should question his party leaders and Karnataka government about how SC/ST welfare money is being looted.