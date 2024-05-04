Former CWG gold-medallist, now cop Akhil Kumar raises awareness on drugs menace

New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Akhil Kumar, who is now an Assistant Commissioner in Jhajjar Police, counselled budding sportspersons against the menace of drug abuse in an interaction at Jhajjar's Jawaharlal Bagh Stadium.

The 43-year-old, who won the CWG gold in 2006 and is a quarterfinalist from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, interacted with over 100 athletes, including boxers on Friday.

"As an athlete and National Anti-Doping Agency panellist, I understand the menace. So, I offered them basic advice on how to steer clear. I told them that even during a routine medical check-up, they should inform the doctor that they are athletes so that they are not prescribed any banned drug," Akhil told PTI.