Homeindia

Freebies ahead of polls: SC takes note of PIL, seeks responses from MP, Rajasthan govts

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL, which also alleged that taxpayers' monies are misused by the two state governments to lure voters.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 07:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on a PIL alleging distribution of freebies to voters ahead of assembly polls in both states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India on the PIL, which also alleged that taxpayers' monies are misused by the two state governments to lure voters.

“There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately,” the lawyer representing the petitioner said.

“Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks,” the bench said.

The court took note of the PIL filed by Bhattulal Jain and ordered that it be tagged with a pending plea on the issue.

(Published 06 October 2023, 07:26 IST)
