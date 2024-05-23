Freedom of expression in 'crisis'? India ranked below war-stricken Palestine, restive Congo at 123: Report

India's decline in freedom of expression is alarming. In its World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders has labelled India's situation as "very serious". Out of 180 countries, it has been ranked 159.

In February 2023, journalist Shashikant Warishe of Mahanagari Times was killed after his reportage on a land dispute. He was allegedly killed by the land owner Pandharinath Amberkar, who was reportedly involved in illegal land grabs, Committee to Protect Journalists reported.

Additionally, 21 journalists were in detention, held hostage or disappeared in 2023. Six of these are still in custody, three of which are from Kashmir--The Kashmir Walla's Abdul Aala Fazili and Sajad Gul were detained in 2022, Janchowk, Media Vigil's Rupesh Kumar Singh in 2022, Wande Magazine's Irfan Mehraj in 2023, independent journalist Majid Hyderi in 2023 and Punjab Dastavez's Rajinder Taggar in 2024.

In 2020, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan working for the Azhimukham was on his way to meet the victim of the Hathras rape case (a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was brutally gangraped in Uttar Pradesh and lost her life two-weeks later) when he was arrested over his alleged link with a banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). Kappan was granted bail in December 2022, however, he walked out of Lucknow district jail in February 2023. Authorities said that there was a delay in "verification of the sureties". Kappan flashed a victory sign upon coming out of jail and said that his "fight will continue".

Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan was arrested in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in September 2018 when he was working for a local magazine Kashmir Narrator. It was said that Sultan is linked to a banned militant group. However, in April 2022, Jammu and Kashmir High Court ruled that investigative agencies "failed to establish his links with any militant group" and granted him bail. Days later, he was again arrested, this time under Public Safety Act (PSA). He served his time in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district jail until February 29 this year when he was released and went back home. His family's joy did not even last a whole day because on March 1 he was yet again arrested in another case.

Finally on May 10, a Srinagar court ruled that Sultan is "innocent" and “law-abiding citizen” with a “high social status and esteemed reputation in society", Maktoob Media reported.