Homeindia

From 22,000 in 2018, students registered for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' reach 2.25 cr: PM Modi

The prime minister said this is one programme which he always looked forward to as it gives him an opportunity to interact with the students and he also tries to mitigate their exam related stress.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 15:27 IST

New Delhi: A day ahead of his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it has become a good medium to discuss issues related to education and examinations.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said over 2.25 crore students have registered for the programme this year, noting that the corresponding number was merely 22,000 in 2018 when it was organised for the first time.

The prime minister said this is one programme which he always looked forward to as it gives him an opportunity to interact with the students and he also tries to mitigate their exam related stress.

"Many innovative efforts have also been undertaken to inspire the students and spread awareness about exam related stress. I urge all of you, especially the youth and students, to join in record numbers tomorrow. I too would love to talk to you," he said.

(Published 28 January 2024, 15:27 IST)
India NewsEducationNarendra ModiMann ki Baat

