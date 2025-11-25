<p>New <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/uidai-unveils-new-aadhaar-mobile-app-heres-how-to-install-and-set-up-your-profile-3803179">Aadhaar app </a>by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) will have new features and updates. Aadhaar mobile application was launched this month, and is available for download.</p><p><strong>Here is everything you need to know about the new Aadhaar mobile app:</strong></p><p>According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), the new app will allow users to store Aadhaar details of up to five family members. It will also provide flexibility to share information, either complete or selective.</p><p>The app will have one-click biometric lock and unlock feature for its security. </p>.Instructions on using Aadhaar as proof of identity, not citizenship, already issued, EC tells SC.<p>Additionally, the new app will let users update their mobile numbers, address easily, along with offline verification through QR based authentication. </p><p>Ahead of the app launch, UIDAI conducted a webinar on November 19, on offline verification using Aadhaar app.</p><p>In the webinar Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI said that offline verification "will offer both users and entities a secure, convenient and privacy-protecting method for identity verification and discourage sharing and reliance on physical/ photocopy of Aadhaar," as <a href="https://www.financialexpress.com/money/uidais-new-aadhaar-app-add-5-family-members-instant-mobile-number-and-address-updates-faster-check-ins-at-hotels-and-events-4051615/">reported </a>by <em>Financial Express</em>. </p>