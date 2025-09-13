Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

From BHU to Kathmandu, Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki shares deep India connect

Dipak Malik, a former professor of political science at the BHU, vividly recalled Karki's stay at the prestigious university.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 09:25 IST
India NewsWorld newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us