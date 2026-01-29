Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

FTA with EU is for ambitious India: PM Modi

PM Modi also said that the nation is coming out of long term pending problems and working towards long term solutions.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEUFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us