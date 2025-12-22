Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

FTA with New Zealand to significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday announced the firming up of a 'historic' FTA between the two countries.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsWorld newsNew ZealandFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us