G20 Summit: Full schedule of the two-day mega event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed a host of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among those received warmly by Modi.

The world leaders walked the red carpet lined with national flags with the wall depicting different yoga postures.

Modi welcomed the world leaders with a warm handshake against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change, in Sun Temple in Odisha.

As Prime Minister Modi gears up to host top world leaders for the 2-day summit, here is a look at the planned schedule: