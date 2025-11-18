Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Global partnership key to accelerate industrial transition: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

'This roundtable is happening at a critical time as the world marks 10 years of the Paris Agreement. We now have to move from goal setting to implementation,' he said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 23:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 23:35 IST
India NewsenvironmentBhupender Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us