Karnataka: VP Radhakrishnan to visit Siddaganga Mutt on Jan 21

In a preparatory meeting at mutt premises on Saturday, seer Siddalinga Swami urged the district administration to follow protocol and ensure foolproof security during the VP’s visit.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 21:48 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 21:48 IST
