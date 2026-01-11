Karnataka: VP Radhakrishnan to visit Siddaganga Mutt on Jan 21

<p>Tumakuru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Siddaganga Mutt here on Jan 21 for the event to mark 7th Punya Sansmaranotsava (death anniversary) of Shivakumar Swami.</p>.<p>In a preparatory meeting at mutt premises on Saturday, seer Siddalinga Swami urged the district administration to follow protocol and ensure foolproof security during the VP’s visit.</p>.Grand Pura Pravesha of Shiroor Mutt seer held in Udupi.<p>Speaking to reporters, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said he had obtained details about the protocol to be followed during the VP’s visit and preparations, from the officials.</p>.<p>Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda, city MLA G B Jyothiganesh, deputy commissioner Shubha Kalyan, superintendent of police K V Ashok and others were present.</p>