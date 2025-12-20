Menu
Global pecking order has undergone a significant change: Jaishankar

"No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues,” Jaishankar said, addressing the 22nd convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 10:33 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsS Jaishankar

