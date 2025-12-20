<p>Pune: The global economic and political pecking order has undergone a significant change and a number of centres of power and influence have emerged, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.</p>.<p>"No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues,” Jaishankar said, addressing the 22nd convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar holds talks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on deepening bilateral ties.<p>“Not just that, it also means now that there is a natural competition among nations in the world and that it creates its own balance,” he said. “A number of centres of power and influence have emerged," he said.</p>.<p>The very idea of power has so many definitions of trade, of energy, of military, of resources, of technology, and of talent, he said. It makes this a particularly complex phenomenon, he added.</p>.<p>“It is also essential to recognize that global powers are no longer capable of being universal,” Jaishankar said.</p>.<p>Globalisation has fundamentally altered the way we think and work, the minister said.</p>.<p>“A large economy like ours should develop substantial and contemporary manufacturing if its is to keep abreast of technology,” Jaishankar said.</p>