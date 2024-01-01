JOIN US
goa

Budget session of Goa Assembly to begin from February 2

The order issued during the day by Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the Assembly on February 2, beginning at 11:30 am that day.
Last Updated 01 January 2024



Panaji: The Budget session of Goa Assembly will begin from February 2, an official said on Monday.

The order issued during the day by Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the Assembly on February 2, he said.

It will begin at 11:30 am that day, the official said quoting the order.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly.

Since it is the first session of the year, it will begin with the governor's address, the CM Sawant had said.

(Published 01 January 2024)
