JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Delhi CM Kejriwal on 3-day Goa visit from January 18

Palekarsaid that Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak will be in the coastal state from January 18 till January 20.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us

Panaji: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Goa from January 18, party's state chief Amit Palekar has said.

Palekar told PTI on Wednesday that Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak will be in the coastal state from January 18 till January 20.

Palekar said the senior AAP leaders will meet the party's Goa MLAs and other state functionaries and volunteers during their visit, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly – Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

Palekar said the detailed schedule of the programme would be shared later.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 06:16 IST)
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsGoaRaghav ChadhaArvind KejriwalBhagwant Singh Mann

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT