Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Warkari movement: The forgotten blueprint of egalitarian statecraft

Maharashtra’s Warkari movement—rooted in devotion, equality, and collective ethics—did more than shape spiritual life.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 22:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 22:48 IST
MaharashtraOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us