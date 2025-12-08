<p>On Sunday, a fire claimed the lives of 25 people in North <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> in a nightclub called Birch by Romeo Lane, injuring several others. A day after the tragedy took place, the restaurant owner Saurabh Luthra released a statement on his Instagram handle. </p><p>In the statement, he assures that the management stands with the families of the deceased and the injured. He further wrote that they will extend all the possible support and cooperation for the affected parties. </p><p>"The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress. The management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."</p>.Watch | New video captures the moment fire broke out at Goa nightclub.<p>"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," the full statement read. </p><p>The Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant said, "Most of the dead were the club's kitchen workers, and included three women". He also added that among the deceased, some of them were tourists.</p><p>The Anjuna police in Goa had arrested the club's general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, chief general manager Rajiv Modak, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur.</p><p>The government confirmed that a Magisterial inquiry will be conducted, and that a report in the lapse that led to the fire should be submitted within a week, <em>ANI</em> reported. </p>