Holiday for schools in Goa on Monday due to heavy rain

Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Std I to Std XII across Goa will remain shut on Monday, State Education Director Shailesh Zingde told reporters.

The holiday has been declared for the safety of students, he added.

According to IMD, in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Pernem in North Goa received 210 mm of rainfall, which it described as “extremely heavy”.