Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Kejriwal alleges 'BJP-Congress alliance' in Goa; says AAP will form govt after 2027 polls

Kejriwal, who arrived here on a three-day visit, said people have lost faith in the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 18:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 18:43 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsGoaArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us